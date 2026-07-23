Brazilian influencer Pietra Bertolazzi says she is stepping away from social media after members of the BTS fanbase allegedly leaked her personal data and used it to sign her up for unwanted services in retaliation for comments she made about the K‑Pop group.

The conservative commentator, a former DJ and Jovem Pan panellist, locked her accounts following a backlash sparked by her description of the South Korean band as 'effeminate' during the World Cup final.

Bertolazzi, who identifies as religious and anti‑feminist, criticised the internationally known group after their televised performance. Her remarks prompted a rapid response from fans in Brazil, known globally as ARMY, with some supporters accused of publishing and misusing her private information online.

BTS Army Allegedly Leaks Influencer Pietra Bertolazzi Data

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According to local journalist Gabriel Perline, individuals identifying with the fan community obtained sensitive document information linked to Bertolazzi. Fans reportedly shared these details on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, before using the data to register her for various unwanted services.

The episode shows how quickly online disputes can spill into real‑world consequences when they involve large digital communities.

Using the personal information, anonymous internet users reportedly carried out a series of targeted registrations. Bertolazzi was signed up as a volunteer poll worker for the upcoming October elections across multiple Brazilian states.

Her detractors also registered her as a member of the Workers' Party, the political organisation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The party has often been the subject of her criticism.

Her home address was reportedly added to a presidential correspondence platform so she would receive large volumes of photographs of the Brazilian president at her home, filling her post with political material.

Gabriel Perline posted on X, in a message translated as: 'Pietra Bertolazzi was homophobic and xenophobic toward BTS during the World Cup final. Result: the group's fans managed to get her data and signed her up to be a polling station worker in the elections in ALL STATES of the country. Now, she announced that she'll be taking a break from social media. Thank you, Armys ❤️' The post reflected public reaction to the speed and scale of the online campaign.

Pietra Bertolazzi foi homofóbica e xenofóbica com o BTS durante a final da Copa do Mundo. Resultado: fãs do grupo conseguiram seus dados e a inscreveram pra ser mesária nas eleições em TODOS OS ESTADOS do país. Agora, ela anunciou que dará um tempo das redes. Obrigado, Armys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DjiTjeinDw — Gabriel Perline (@GabPerline) July 22, 2026

Digital Repercussions for Influencer Pietra Bertolazzi Amid K-Pop Row

In addition, her personal email address and mobile phone number were shared on broadcast lists for repeated advertising messages. Profiles using her legal name were also created on several platforms, including the adult content subscription service OnlyFans, the marketplace OLX and food delivery app iFood.

The volume of activity around her name made Bertolazzi one of the most discussed figures on Brazilian social networks during the row.

Supporters of the band filed complaints against her accounts and published statements criticising her World Cup comments.

To verify reports of data misuse, Brazilian outlet Metropoles contacted the Workers' Party to ask whether a membership request had been processed in her name.

As of the latest reports, the party has not issued a formal response, so the status of any registration remains unclear.

The press office representing Bertolazzi has also not commented publicly on the incident or indicated when she might return to social media. With her profiles now closed and comments heavily restricted, there has been no resolution to the dispute.