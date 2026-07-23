Megyn Kelly's criticism of BTS's FIFA World Cup halftime show has sparked a major online debate after the conservative commentator criticised the performance and claimed the group appeared tired during the historic event.

Her remarks, made while discussing the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, triggered a strong response from BTS fans, known as ARMY, who defended the group's performance and accused her of unfair criticism. The controversy has become one of the most discussed entertainment moments linked to the tournament.

Kelly's Comments on BTS's World Cup Performance

Kelly shared her reaction to BTS's appearance during the World Cup final halftime show, questioning the group's energy, vocals and stage presentation.

'Both the lip-syncing and the dancing looked like a college boy band imitating BTS,' Kelly said while discussing the performance.

After getting ridiculed on BBC live TV, another TV show criticized BTS for their horrible performance.



"Both the lip-syncing and the dancing looked like a college boy band imitating BTS."



"This is no MJ at the Super Bowl. Look at them, they look tired." pic.twitter.com/JCT2W2tUSw — ꪑꪶρ (@maanonliplumper) July 22, 2026

She also compared the show with previous major sporting event performances, adding, 'This is no MJ at the Super Bowl. Look at them, they look tired. It's like they have jet lag or something.'

The comments quickly drew attention because BTS performed as part of a major global line-up featuring artists including Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira. The halftime show marked the first time FIFA had introduced a Super Bowl-style entertainment format for the World Cup final.

BTS Fans Defend Performance and Hit Back at Criticism

Kelly's comments led to an immediate reaction from BTS supporters across social media. Many ARMY members rejected the criticism and highlighted BTS's reputation as one of the world's biggest music acts.

One fan wrote, 'Locals are praising BTS for their historical performance, saying they saved the halftime show and that they should've performed longer. Oh, BTS, you are so loved for the impeccable performers that you are. BTS remains untouchable.'

Another supporter urged fans not to engage with negative reactions, writing, 'Just don't set them up. I need y'all to know that BTS fans are actually known on football Twitter and they KNOW how easy it is to ragebait you. Do NOT fall for it. Just continue hyping BTS up and be POSITIVE.'

Some fans also accused Kelly of showing bias towards K-pop and Asian artists. One social media user wrote, 'Megyn Kelly is literally a racist who supports Trump and mocked Palestine MANY TIMES.... y'all are just going low over K-pop??'

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Debate Grows Over K-Pop and Western Media Criticism

The backlash reflects a wider conversation about the relationship between global K-pop artists and traditional Western media commentators.

BTS has built a worldwide fanbase, with supporters frequently defending the group's live performances, choreography and cultural impact.

While many fans praised BTS's appearance at the World Cup, Kelly's comments reignited discussions about how international artists are judged compared with Western performers. Supporters argued that the group deserved recognition for representing Korean pop culture on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

However, Kelly's comments were not the only criticism aimed at the World Cup halftime show. Former England captain Wayne Rooney also shared a negative assessment during a BBC live broadcast, saying he found the show disappointing.

When asked about the best moment of the halftime performance, Rooney replied, 'Honestly, when the show ended.' He added, 'While I like many of the artists who performed on stage, the show itself was terrible.' It's important to note he didn't specify which performance.

The FIFA World Cup halftime show featured performances from several global stars, with BTS performing 'Dynamite' during the event. Despite receiving enthusiastic support from many viewers, the show also became the centre of debate following Kelly's remarks.

With videos of the performance and Kelly's reaction continuing to go viral online, the divide between critics and BTS fans points to the intense global scrutiny that follows the K-pop group's appearances on big international stages.