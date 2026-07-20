BTS's performance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on Sunday sparked mixed reactions online, with some X users mocking the K-pop group's vocals and stage presence while fans rallied to defend them.

The seven-member group performed their global hit Dynamite during FIFA's first-ever halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Although the performance was widely celebrated by supporters, criticism from some social media users quickly sparked a debate over whether the backlash reflected genuine musical criticism or recurring hostility towards K-pop acts.

BTS Joins FIFA's First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show

BTS took the stage during the extended halftime interval of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, becoming one of the headline acts for the tournament's inaugural halftime show.

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The performance, produced in partnership with Global Citizen and curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, also featured Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Burna Boy. BTS performed a shortened version of Dynamite, the group's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, before joining the other performers and New York City's PS22 Chorus for the closing finale.

The appearance came shortly after BTS concluded the European leg of its world tour and ahead of the group's upcoming US concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Online Criticism Follows FIFA Performance

Shortly after the performance aired, criticism emerged on X, where some users questioned BTS's live vocals and described the set as underwhelming.

let's make sure to invite artists who can sing next time pic.twitter.com/JInSPLfIFd https://t.co/n86HxMys2o — zyn🇪🇦 (@holytrag) July 19, 2026

One account wrote, 'As expected locals are dragging BTS's boring and strained performance at the World Cup.'

Another parody account posted, 'Let's make sure to invite artists who can sing next time.'

While much of the discussion centred on the group's performance, fans argued that the criticism quickly became disproportionate compared with reactions typically directed at other international artists appearing at major sporting events.

The debate also reignited broader conversations around the treatment of Asian artists in global entertainment spaces, with some fans pointing to what they described as recurring dismissive attitudes towards K-pop performers.

ARMY Defends BTS Against Criticism

BTS fans, known collectively as ARMY, responded by sharing clips from the halftime performance alongside footage from the group's previous live concerts, stadium tours and international appearances to defend their vocal abilities.

Supporters argued that BTS has consistently demonstrated strong live performances throughout its career and said criticism directed at the group often resurfaces whenever the members perform on major Western stages.

One fan wrote on X, 'So unprofessional the commentators feel comfy enough to shade BTS as artists with no consequence.' The fan continued, 'It's the WORLD Cup, so a non-English-speaking act is expected, and they sang in English, mind you. It's blatant ignorance. When will people stop being nasty to anything that's foreign?'

Many fans also highlighted the group's achievements, including multiple sold-out stadium tours, Grammy nominations, Billboard chart records and previous high-profile performances, arguing that isolated social media criticism did not reflect the overall reception.

The FIFA halftime show itself marked another milestone in BTS's international career, with the group becoming one of the few Asian acts to headline entertainment during football's biggest global event.

Neither BTS nor HYBE has publicly addressed the online criticism. The agency has previously taken legal action against malicious online posts targeting its artists but generally avoids responding directly to social media commentary.

The group's appearance on FIFA also generated a lot of buzz online all over the world, and while some are still applauding the performance, fans are also fighting back against the criticism that has come in the wake of the historic halftime show.