There's no denying it that BTS is perhaps one of the biggest bands right now across the globe. The Korean pop group proves that music transcends language and cultural barriers. Thus, it is not a surprise that big companies want to take advantage of their fame to promote their products. Their latest collaboration is with Samsung, who previously worked with another all-girl band to introduce a collection called the Blackpink Edition. Now, it is ready to introduce another limited-edition set.

The Blackpink Edition included three devices: The Galaxy A80, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Buds. As the group's name already implies, each item sported a black and pink colourway. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics group has gone up from mid-tier to flagship-level. For its BTS Edition lineup, it comes with a Samsung Galaxy S20+ alongside a matching pair of Galaxy Buds+ to complete the ensemble.

While this particular model would definitely appeal hardcore fans of the boy band, others who are in the market for a new handset might find the exclusive aesthetics attractive. The regular version is only available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud Blue. The BTS Edition, on the other hand, flaunts an eye-catching iridescent purple shade. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds+ that accompanies it sports a darker shade of purple.

In the past, Samsung featured several tie-ups with high-profile franchises and brands. These include Marvel's Avengers, Star Wars, Batman, and even the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Aside from the unique colour, the BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ also ships with software extras themed around the band, as described by The Verge.

Upon closer inspection, fans will notice that the band's logo is prominently set just below the brand's script. Moreover, the main camera array also touts a heart emblem. Specifications-wise, the smartphone retains everything the regular versions have.

Moving on to the Galaxy Buds+, the outer shell of the charging case is decked in purple, while the interior is black. As for the true wireless earbuds, there are purple elements as well as the band logo on one and the heart iconography on the other.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition seems like a good deal for those looking for a device that stands out from the rest. Interested consumers can purchase it directly from the manufacturer's website or from Amazon on Thursday, July 9.