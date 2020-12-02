A change to the military service law in South Korea granted the Bantan Boys aka BTS a two-year extension before taking a hiatus from their singing career.

In September, Democratic party member Jeon Yong-gi submitted a motion regarding the mandated military service for men in the country. The law dictates that able-bodied men should complete their duties by the time they turn 28 years old.

The lawmaker proposed that those who are eligible for a deferral should be granted a two-year extension. This would then move the required age to 30.

"For the sake of the fairness, we are not talking about exempting them from their duty, but pop musicians and artists like BTS – their careers can blossom in their 20s. We cannot let military duty block their way at the height of their careers," Yong-gi argued per The Guardian.

All seven members of BTS were made eligible for deferral in 2018 in recognition of their impact on the global music scene. Two of them will turn 28 soon: the oldest member Jin on Dec. 4 and Suga on March 9. The group was under threat of disbandment or change of lineups because of the compulsory military service. This happened to another famous group, Big Bang, who had to disband and go on a hiatus in 2018.

Thankfully, the new law gives the boys another two years to entertain the masses with their chart-topping hits. It is a relief for the fans, called The Army, who worried about the group's future at the height of their international success.

Read more K-pop band BTS achieves Silver certification in UK for 'Dynamite'

BTS has won several awards in the international music scene since they debuted in 2013. Their first all-English track "Dynamite" stayed No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts for three weeks. They also bagged a Grammy nomination and their recent song "Life Goes On" is the first-ever Korean song to top Billboard's main singles chart.

It is a relief to know that BTS will have two more years to create more meaningful music. The Army will be thrilled to hear more of their catchy, upbeat songs. The K-pop band is not just known for their songs but also for their social campaigns aimed at empowering the younger generation.