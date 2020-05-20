BTS singer Jungkook has tested negative for coronavirus, and has also issued an apology through his manager for visiting a nightclub in Seoul violating the strict social distancing measures imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jungkook was spotted at a restaurant and a bar in the Itaewon neighbourhood on Saturday, April 25, along with a group of other K-pop singers, contrary to the government's advice about social distancing. The apology comes as South Korean officials monitor a recent widespread coronavirus outbreak around Seoul's club scene, which emerged after social distancing measures were eased on Wednesday, May 6, reports Reuters.

Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment company which currently manages the seven-member boy band, said in a statement on Monday: "We have no excuse that we placed the artist's personal life before we were able to emphasize the importance of social distancing. We bow our head in apology."

"He is also deeply regretting on how he did not follow social distancing measures seriously," the company said about the 22-year-old singer, adding that he has shown no symptoms and has tested negative for COVID-19.

This comes after RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga suspended their "Map of the Soul" 2020 world tour last month in wake of coronavirus concerns.

Before the lockdown measures were eased on May 6, the South Korean government had allowed clubs and bars to stay open as long as they complied with strict social distancing measures, while advising people not to visit them.

Managers of other K-pop boy bands whose members were spotted with Jungkook during the Seoul bar visit have also issued apologies. Aside from the BTS member, the other singers who visited Itaewon were Cha Eun-woo of Astro, Mingyu of Seventeen, and Jaehyun of NCT.

Jaehyun's agency SM Entertainment said in a statement: "When COVID-19 broke out in the club in Itaewon and started to spread, he voluntarily received a COVID-19 diagnosis test and tested negative."

Meanwhile, Pledis Entertainment and Fantagio, which manage Seventeen and Astro respectively, also apologised on behalf of their artists for not strictly complying with the social distancing measures.