Buckingham Place has requested for a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and QAnon brooch be removed from a bus supporting former United States President Donald Trump.

The bus, dubbed the "Trump Train," promotes the re-election of Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the President and Vice-President in 2024. Among other such banners, the bus has an edited image of the British monarch in Trump's signature MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

The original image of the 95-year-old, clicked in April 2011 during her visit to Anglesey, Wales, shows her in a red dress and a matching hat, accessorised with a diamond flower brooch and her pearl necklace. The doctored image has changed the hat, and added another brooch on her dress displaying the symbol of QAnon, a discredited American far-right conspiracy theory based on unfounded claims that there is a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking ring. The fringe theory, which the FBI referred to as a "domestic terrorism threat," also claims that political elites, business leaders, and Hollywood celebrities are actively working against Trump.

The bus carrying the image was spotted at a rally held by Republican Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Florida last week. Buddy Hall, a supporter of the former POTUS, has been identified as the owner. According to a report in Buzzfeed, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that they were aware that the Queen's doctored image was being used, and have already made "representations asking for its removal."

The bus was reportedly created as an "unofficial" campaign tour bus to support the re-election of Trump in the 2020 presidential election, as per a GoFundMe page. It is not officially affiliated with the 75-year-old, but a photo on its Facebook page shows him and his adviser Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle posing in front of it last July.

According to the Facebook page, the photoshopped image of the Queen had been on the bus for more than a year. The bus's owner announced on the social media platform earlier this month that the current banners would be removed in two weeks, to take off the name of "traitor" Mike Pence and replace it with Ron DeSantis, Candace Owens, Don Junior, Laura Trump, General Flynn, Rand Paul, and others.

However, he did not confirm whether they are planning to replace the Queen's doctored image as well.