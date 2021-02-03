Buckingham Palace has denied claims made by a spokesperson of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that it was the palace who "dictated" the removal of her name from her son Archie's birth certificate.

The former actress' given name "Rachel Meghan" was taken off her son's birth documents to just show "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex" in the mother's section. While Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip refused to issue any statement on the matter, a palace source told Mail Online the changes were done by Meghan's own team at the Kensington Palace.

"The certificate was changed by the former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was changed to ensure consistency of the name and title of the Duchess with other private documents," the insider told the outlet.

The entire blame game started over the weekend, after a report in The Sun revealed the changes that were made in the certificate in June 2019, weeks after Archie's birth was first registered. The report suggested that the Duchess either did it to spite her in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton as she wanted to do something different from them, or she did it to honour her late mother-in-law who always wrote Princess of Wales instead of using her name, Diana.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes from their LA PR team soon refuted the report, saying: "The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child's birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive."

Meanwhile, another source insisted that the changes were done by Harry and Meghan's US media team. The insider told The Telegraph that the "mistake" happened because something has been "lost in translation."

The source also raised objection to the use of the word "dictated" in the recent statement by the Sussexes' spokesperson, claiming that the angry statement "posed more questions than it answered."

"These are civil documents, there is no protocol," the royal aide added.