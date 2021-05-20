Among several other things, Buckingham Palace and Meghan Markle reportedly had a major difference of opinion over the baby shower held for her in New York when she was pregnant with her first son Archie.

Omid Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom", the biography on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made the claim in "A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown," a Channel 4 documentary on the birth of the Sussexes' first child that aired on Wednesday. He recalled that the palace aides were so "horrified" with Meghan's baby shower plans that they "rolled their eyes" while discussing it with royal correspondents.

"I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes, they were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor," the royal author said.

The Duchess of Sussex had flown from London to New York in a private jet while pregnant with her first child in 2019, to attend the five-day-long baby shower celebration arranged by her friends. Around 20 friends, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney, were in attendance at the shower.

Scobie also admitted that the baby shower of the "Suits" alum was "as far from British tradition as you can get," adding, "We had never seen someone throw this very lavish affair to celebrate the impending arrival of a baby." The journalist had written of royal aides' disappointment with the shower in his and Carolyn Durand's book "Finding Freedom" as well.

"While the trip had been a hit with Meghan, senior courtiers back in the UK were spitting out their morning tea when they saw her lavish baby shower thrown by friends turn into a media circus with what looked like carefully stage-managed paparazzi walks of the duchess in big black sunglasses from her hotel to her car and a laundry list of insider party details reported by US press," the book read.

"It's fair to say that the optics of the somewhat flashy shower did not go down well with certain individuals at the Palace," a senior aide was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward went as far as to describe the shower as "trashy." She said: "They walked in through the front entrance carrying these enormous bags from the most expensive shops in New York. Crowds gathered because they were all celebrities, there was Gayle King from CBS, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney."