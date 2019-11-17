Meghan Markle has denied reports published previously that her New York baby shower held in February cost a whopping £232,000 ($300,000)! She has also set the record straight that her mother Doria Ragland was intentionally left off the guestlist. All these points were revealed in the new court papers filed by her lawyers on Friday.

"The suggestion that the Claimant (Meghan) deliberately left out her mother from her baby shower and ditched her in favour of her famous friends is untrue and offensive to her," said the Duchess of Sussex's lawyers.

They added in their papers that her mother was invited for the baby shower and that Meghan Markle had even offered to buy her air tickets, but Doria Ragland was unable to attend due to work commitments, Hello reports.

"It was also untrue and offensive to suggest, as the article does, that 'not a single guest had known [the Claimant] for more than a decade'. In fact, the true position was that the baby shower (which actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated in the article) was organised and hosted by one of her best friends from university; the fifteen guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships some of which had existed for over 20 years," the lawyers added.

Meghan's baby shower was held at the luxurious Mark Hotelin New York in the penthouse suite. It features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms. The duchess's guests included the likes of Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin and best friend Jessica Mulroney.

As part of the baby shower a flower arranging lesson was organised for the guests. Post the lessons, Repeat Roses scooped up the blooms and gifted them to paediatric cancer patients at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York.

"We were honoured to match the beautiful floral arrangements designed by the Duchess of Sussex and her guests, including host @serenawilliams, to a few of our very favourite NYC neighbour organisations," Repeat Roses posted on Instagram at the time.

"The gesture of kindness brought smiles and an emotional health boost to paediatric cancer patients at @rmhnewyork, cancer patients at the @hopelodgenyc and to behaviourally and medically fragile men at the @uniquepeopleservices Vyse Avenues Program. The flowers brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day and will be greatly enjoyed for the week ahead," they added.

The organisation in its post said that they were "honoured to help the Duchess of Sussex and her baby shower VIPs create a ripple effect of joy long after the special event was over." The post added that the beautiful floral arrangements added love and smiles to patients into three very special organisations.