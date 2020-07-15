Want a taste of royal life? Buckingham Palace has launched its own luxury gin that is crafted from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens. The distilled alcoholic drink with botanicals is available for pre-order on Royal Collection Trusts' official website.

Known as Buckingham Palace gin, many of its ingredients come straight from the monarch's garden at her London home. It has been launched by The Royal Collection Trust, a British charitable organisation that oversees the maintenance and conservation of the Royal Family's prized art collection. It also deals with acquisitions for the Royal Collection and organises the display of it to the public.

As per the description on its online-sales page, it is a "perfect summer thirst-quencher." The spirit has been blended with many citruses and herbal flavours sourced from royal botanical gardens that span 16 hectares and provide a habitat for 30 species of bird and over 250 species of wildflowers.

Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries, and mulberry leaves are among the 12 dominant flavours handpicked for the gin from the royal gardens. Priced at £40.00, the Buckingham Palace Gin is only available for delivery in the United Kingdom. The order will be dispatched on Monday, August 31.

As per the news release, all profits from the sale of the luxury London-dry gin will be used by the Royal Collection Trust in care and conservation of the Royal Collection. It is one of the largest and most important art collections in the world. In addition, it is recognised as one of the last great European royal collections that remain intact.

"It comprises almost all aspects of the fine and decorative arts and is spread among some 15 royal residences and former residences across the UK, most of which are regularly open to the public," notes the release.

It is said that the Trust is not owned by the Queen but held in trust by the "Sovereign for her successors and the nation."

Meanwhile, the distillers of the gin recommend the best way to drink it is by "pouring a measure into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon." The newly launched gin will be served to guests during events at the Palace and may make its way to the queen's glass, who apparently loves a good gin.