The promise of a grand Christmas market at Buckingham Palace seemed too festive to resist. Social media accounts began circulating images of a twinkling, fairy-lit winter fair set against the gates of the Royal residence. Countless tourists rushed to London, expecting Alpine-style stalls, mulled wine, artisan goods and holiday music — only to discover the attraction never existed at all.

The circulating photos, which showed stalls set against palace gates draped in glowing lights, were revealed as AI-generated. Some viewers spotted inconsistencies, from floating lights to missing security barriers, yet others believed the holiday spectacle was real. The misleading images were widely shared on TikTok and Instagram, tricking visitors who claimed they travelled specifically for the event.

Viral AI Images Spark Tourist Frenzy

One of the most widely circulated posts came from popular travel pages that share London attractions. Tourists say they trusted the accounts because they often show viral hotspot recommendations. An account on TikTok, London Travelers, was said to have posted about the said 'market' on its page, which has around 72,000 followers on the platform. The post has since been deleted, as of writing.

A video shared by @pdotz captured travellers queuing outside the Palace, expecting to find stalls beyond the gates.

Another tourist account publicly raised concerns about misinformation after capturing families turning up in confusion, posting a video captioned: 'We came for the Christmas market and this is... a shop.'

Visitors Travel to See a Market That Does Not Exist

Several visitors said they travelled to Buckingham Palace specifically because of the posts. One tourist said she felt embarrassed to discover there was no market at all, only a modest shop selling royal-themed ornaments. Another described the misleading promotion as 'a full-on lie'.

TikTok users responded similarly under clips exposing the hoax, admitting they had attempted to visit the supposed market. One wrote: 'Just went! Was so disappointed.' Another thanked creators for warning them before they 'dragged the whole family.'

Only a Christmas Shop at the Royal Mews

Buckingham Palace did indeed open a seasonal attraction — but only a small curated shop inside the Royal Mews. The Royal Collection Trust confirmed the pop-up sells official gifts and limited-edition items, describing it as 'a truly regal experience in a cosy corner of the Royal Mews', running from 14 November to 5 January.

There is no Christmas market accessible to the public, and no stalls outside the Palace gates. The Palace has not commented on the AI hoax, but the incident has prompted travel creators to warn audiences to check information before booking trips.

Instead of grand market scenes, visitors found a boutique-style shop stocked with royal ornaments, teas and biscuits. The contrast between the viral fantasy and the reality highlights how artificial intelligence has begun influencing tourism, shaping expectations through fabricated imagery.

Beyond the disappointment, multiple creators now warn that London visitors should verify events through official Royal Collection Trust announcements rather than social feeds, where AI images circulate without disclosure.

With AI tools able to fabricate hyper-realistic destinations in seconds, major landmarks could soon face a wave of similar hoaxes. Unless platforms enforce stronger labelling and verification measures, tourists may increasingly find themselves chasing attractions that exist only on a screen, not in the streets of London.