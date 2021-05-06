Buckingham Palace released the death certificate of Prince Philip on Wednesday, which revealed "old age" as the reason behind the death of the 99-year-old royal.

The document was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household and the physician to Queen Elizabeth II, who has been caring for the monarch couple since 2014, reports The Telegraph, which obtained the certificate.

On the document, the royal's name was listed as "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten." His first occupation was that of "Naval Officer," while his second occupation was listed as "Husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign." The certificate was registered by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, four days after his death.

According to the outlet, the term "old age" is acceptable as a cause of death when the patient is over 80 years old and was properly cared for by physicians for a long period. The British royal had spent around a month in the hospital just weeks before he breathed his last.

The Duke was first admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16 in what was dubbed at the time as a "precautionary measure." He was moved to St. Bartholomew's Hospital on March 1 for tests and observation on his pre-existing heart condition and an unknown infection.

The Prince Consort underwent a successful procedure for his heart condition on March 3, and was kept in hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation until he was discharged on March 16. He then returned to Windsor Castle where he has been isolating with the Queen since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. He passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, April 9, with his wife by his side.

The royal, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June this year, had faced a number of health issues since he retired from public duty in 2017 at the age of 96. There had been a few hospital stays before his retirement as well.

In 1987, he was hospitalised for a hernia repair, while a small benign growth was removed from his nose in 1996. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011 at Papworth Hospital where he had a stent inserted, and received treatment for a bladder infection the next year. He also had exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013.

In April 2018, the 99-year-old underwent a successful hip replacement. In December 2019, he stayed at King Edward VII's Hospital and received treatment for a "pre-existing condition," another visit which was described by Buckingham Palace as a "precautionary measure".