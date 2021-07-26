Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has not yet found any mention in the British royal line of succession.

Though Harry and Meghan relinquished their royal roles after quitting as working royals in March last year, they still hold their His/Her Royal Highness titles, which they aren't allowed to use professionally. In addition, the Duke of Sussex still holds his position in the line of succession to the British throne. The royal, who was third in line to the throne at the time of his birth, is now in the sixth position.

His children, Archie Harrison, and Lilibet Diana, are also in the line of succession at the seventh and eighth positions respectively. However, Buckingham Palace has not updated the list on its official website even around two months after Lili's birth.

The website still lists Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew as eighth in the line to the throne. The royal, who was second-in-line at the time of his birth after his elder brother Prince Charles, quit from royal life in 2019 due to the public uproar surrounding his alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

There is not yet any mention of Harry and Meghan's daughter on the website, which helps keep the public up to date on matters relating to the House of Windsor. This is in contradiction to the birth of her older sibling Archie, whose name was added to the list of succession just 15 days after he was born in May 2019.

In the case of her cousin Prince Louis, the second son of her uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton, his name was added to the list just 12 days after he was born in April 2018. The list was updated very soon after the birth of another royal earlier this year as well. Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas has been listed on the website since his birth in March, despite being 22nd in line to the throne.

ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship suggested that the House of Windsor was "making a point" through this delay in updating Lili's name on the website. Speaking on the "Royal Rota" podcast on Friday, Ship said, "You have got to ask what has taken them so long. All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number."

"They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well. So where's Lilibet? I can forgive them a week or two but a month?" he added.

Ship noted that the omission after such a lengthy period of time was "a little petulant." Meanwhile, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said the Royal Family website is "updated periodically."