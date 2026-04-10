The prospect of sharply cheaper home loans in the US appears increasingly unlikely. Fresh economic forecasts suggest mortgage rates could remain near current levels for much of the decade. Mortgage borrowing costs rose sharply after the pandemic era's lows. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped close to 3% in 2021. It now sits around 6%.

Analysis by Hal Bundrick, CFP, a senior writer covering housing finance, indicates that rates are unlikely to fall dramatically over the next five years. The projection is based on expected movements in government bond yields and historical lending spreads. For many buyers, that means the cost of financing a home may remain significantly higher than during the ultra-low rate period of the early pandemic years.

Treasury Yields Shape Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates in the US closely track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, one of the most widely followed benchmarks in global financial markets. Economists often use Treasury forecasts to estimate the likely path of mortgage borrowing costs.

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Michael Wolf, global economist at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, outlined the firm's projections in a research update from the Deloitte Global Economics Research Center. Wolf expects the Federal Reserve to keep policy rates largely unchanged until December 2026. He also projects the federal funds rate will gradually reach a neutral level of about 3.125% by mid-2027.

Based on this outlook, Wolf said the 10-year Treasury yield may ease gradually before settling near 3.9% from the third quarter of 2027 through the end of 2030. Because mortgage lenders price loans above Treasury yields to account for risk, mortgage rates would likely remain around or slightly above 6% under this scenario.

The Spread Between Bonds and Mortgages

The difference between Treasury yields and mortgage rates is known as the spread. It reflects risks such as early repayment, credit exposure and demand for mortgage-backed securities. From 2010 to 2020, this spread was usually below two percentage points and often close to 1.5 percentage points.

In recent years the gap widened. Analysts attribute the change partly to the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening programme, which reduced the central bank's holdings of mortgage-backed securities and left more supply for private markets to absorb. Research cited in Bundrick's analysis also notes that spreads began narrowing again in late 2025 as financial conditions stabilised. Even with that improvement, mortgage rates would remain relatively elevated compared with the historically low levels seen during the pandemic.

Different Scenarios for the Housing Market

Forecasts for the next five years depend heavily on inflation and monetary policy. In a favourable scenario, inflation could fall steadily towards the Federal Reserve's 2% target without causing a severe recession. In that case, Treasury yields might decline closer to 3.3%, potentially bringing 30-year mortgage rates near 5% by 2030.

However, a more difficult environment could produce a different outcome. If inflation remains stubborn and government borrowing pressures push bond yields higher, the 10-year Treasury yield could remain between 4.4% and 4.6%. In such a case, mortgage rates could approach 7% before easing slightly later in the decade.

Uncertainty Still Shapes Long-Term Forecasts

Long-range predictions for interest rates always carry significant uncertainty. Unexpected events such as recessions, geopolitical tensions or financial disruptions can rapidly alter the direction of global markets.

Bundrick's analysis notes that few economists predicted the dramatic fall in mortgage rates during the pandemic, when borrowing costs briefly touched historic lows. For now, the central message from economic forecasts is clear. Mortgage rates may fluctuate, but a return to the extremely cheap home loans seen earlier in the decade appears unlikely in the near future.