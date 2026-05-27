American drivers hoping for relief at the pump have been handed a harsh reality: the earliest they can expect petrol below £2.39 ($3) per gallon is 2032, and that is only if everything breaks in their favour. What began as a regional conflict has now become a long-term cost of living crisis, with experts warning that the pain at the pump is effectively locked in for years to come.

The US–Israel war against Iran, which began in late February 2026 with joint military strikes on Iranian targets, has inflicted damage on the global energy supply chain that experts say cannot be undone quickly. More than 80 energy facilities across the region have been struck, according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), and more than a third of them are severely damaged. The consequences are now baked into oil futures markets, and American motorists are bearing the full weight of them.

A War That Rewired Global Energy Markets

Before the conflict began, Brent crude was trading at around £53 ($67) per barrel. Within weeks of the first US–Israeli airstrikes, it had surged past £89 ($113) per barrel and at one point touched £111 ($140), its highest level since 2008, according to data tracked by Trading Economics. The national average for a gallon of regular petrol, which sat below £2.37 ($2.98) in the final week of February, jumped 34.7 per cent in a single month, making it the sharpest monthly increase in decades, exceeding even the post–Hurricane Katrina spike of 2005 and the surge that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

By 1 May 2026, the national average had climbed to £3.49 ($4.39) per gallon, 50 per cent higher than it was before the war began, according to US News. By mid-May, theAAA reported the national average had surged further still, peaking at £3.60 ($4.536) per gallon, with six states, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, approaching £3.97 ($5) per gallon. California crossed £4.76 ($6), the highest in the nation.

Why The Road Back Takes Six Years

Even with a ceasefire holding since 8 April 2026, analysts are emphatic that a return to pre-war petrol prices is years away. CNN's David Goldman laid out the structural case plainly in an appearance on The Situation Room on 27 May 2026. 'You want $3 gas again? You're going to have to wait maybe six years,' Goldman said, pointing to Brent crude oil futures as evidence that markets have already priced in the recovery timeline.

His reasoning is straightforward: getting petrol back below £2.39 ($3) per gallon in the US requires Brent crude to fall below £55 ($70) per barrel. That level is effectively unreachable until Iran's shattered energy infrastructure is rebuilt and the Strait of Hormuz returns to full operational normality.

The scale of the reconstruction challenge is staggering. Norway-based energy research firm Rystad Energy estimated in late March 2026 that the minimum repair bill for damaged Middle Eastern energy assets stood at £27 billion ($34 billion), with some estimates pushing to £46 billion ($58 billion). Iran's exclusion from Western supply chains means it must rely on Chinese and domestic contractors, which Rystad warned would be slower and more expensive than standard restoration timelines. The only three original equipment manufacturers globally capable of supplying critical components entered 2026 with production backlogs of two to four years.

Iran's South Pars gas field, the world's largest, was struck by Israeli airstrikes on 18 March 2026, halting output at two refineries with a combined capacity of 100 million cubic metres per day and curtailing condensate production by 100,000 to 120,000 barrels per day for a minimum of six months, according to energy analysts at Indrastra Global. The IEA's Birol stated at an Atlantic Council event in Washington that restoring oil and gas production across the region to pre-war levels could take up to two years, and that is only one component of a broader, multi-year return to market equilibrium.

What Washington Is Saying – And Not Saying

The White House has maintained a markedly more optimistic posture. Presidential Press Secretary Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital that Trump 'remains committed to fully unleashing American energy dominance, lowering costs, and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking American families,' adding that once the conflict ends, 'we will see global energy markets stabilise and gas prices plummet back to the multi-year lows Americans enjoyed prior to the start of Operation Epic Fury.'

Trump himself has repeatedly promised petrol will 'drop like a rock' after negotiations with Tehran conclude, and last weekend lashed out at critics of his emerging diplomatic framework, saying his detractors 'know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran.'

However, the futures markets tell a different story. Brent crude was trading at approximately £76.60 ($96.50) per barrel as of 27 May 2026, according to The Mirror US, still roughly 44 per cent above pre-war levels. Goldman Sachs had revised its 2026 Brent forecast upward to £67.50 ($85) per barrel as the conflict deepened, and in March projected that elevated prices could persist through 2027.

Crude Oil prices just dropped back under $90 per barrel pic.twitter.com/5OILRUwsG3 — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) May 27, 2026

The Toll On American Households

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The numbers are not abstract for ordinary Americans. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned at the outset of the conflict that prices would begin moving at the pump 'starting today'. They did. Diesel crossed £3.97 ($5) per gallon in March. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations on 2 May 2026, citing surging fuel costs as a primary factor in its collapse, the most visible corporate casualty of the energy crisis to date.

For the tens of millions of Americans who drive to work, the crisis has a single bottom line: the AAA data shows prices increased more than a dollar per gallon in one month, and the experts charting the recovery say the road back is measured not in months, but in years.

Until Iran's bombed-out energy infrastructure is rebuilt, the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened and oil futures re-price toward pre-war levels, the gauge at the pump will remain a daily reminder of what this conflict truly costs.