UK homeowners renewing fixed-rate deals now face annual cost rises of roughly £1,200-£1,340 ($1,619-$1,808) after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the collapse of the safety premium on US Treasury bonds is pushing global borrowing costs higher, with UK gilt yields moving in lockstep.

The warning, delivered in the Fund's April 2026 Fiscal Monitor released on April 15, states that swelling US debt issuance is eroding the premium investors have traditionally paid for the perceived safety and liquidity of Treasuries. The so-called 'convenience yield', a measure of that international safe-haven discount, has recently turned negative.

The warning came in the IMF's April 2026 Fiscal Monitor, presented at its Spring Meetings press briefing on April 15. The report states that swelling US debt issuance is eroding the premium investors have traditionally paid for the perceived safety and liquidity of Treasuries. The so-called 'convenience yield', a measure of that international safe-haven discount, has recently turned negative.

'The increase in the US Treasury security supply is compressing the safety premium that US Treasuries have traditionally commanded, an erosion that pushes up borrowing costs globally,' the IMF said in the report.

How the US Shock Reaches British Borrowers

The IMF's analysis shows that supply-driven increases in US yields spill over almost one-for-one to foreign bond markets, disproportionately affecting countries reliant on external financing.

That mechanism hits UK households because fixed mortgage rates track gilt yields and swap rates far more closely than the Bank of England's headline policy rate. When investors demand more to hold US debt, UK 10-year gilts follow suit, and lenders pass on the higher funding costs.

UK 10-year gilt yields have risen roughly 60 basis points since late February, sitting around 4.7% in mid-April. The 30-year gilt eased to approximately 5.51% on April 17 after touching 5.74% earlier in the wave of global fiscal stress.

The £1,200 Hit for Typical Homeowners

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 5.56% and the five-year fix to 5.54% by the end of March, according to Moneyfacts data. These figures represent a sharp jump from the sub-4.9% deals widely available at the start of the month.

For a homeowner remortgaging a £250,000 ($337,000) balance over 25 years, that uplift adds roughly £112 ($151) a month. Stretched across a year, the extra cost lands near £1,340 ($1,808) before arrangement fees and runs higher on larger loan balances. Many analysts continue to quote the rounded £1,200 ($1,619) figure that has become the benchmark for typical borrower impact.

More than 1,500 mortgage products have been pulled from the UK market since late February, reducing borrower choice just as repricing accelerates.

A Fiscal Problem With No Consolidation Plan

The IMF said the US has 'no debt consolidation plan in sight,' with general government gross debt already above 123% of GDP and projected to reach 142% by 2031. Washington's growing reliance on short-dated Treasury bills, a strategy favoured by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, increases rollover risk because the government must refinance more frequently.

'The window for orderly fiscal adjustment is narrowing,' the Fund said, urging Congress and the White House to act on both revenue and entitlement spending.

IMF Fiscal Affairs Director Rodrigo Valdés told reporters that markets are 'not as forgiving as they were in the past.'

What UK Homeowners Can Do Now

Bank of England data show mortgage default rates on secured loans to households slightly increased in Q1 2026 as households feel the strain. The Monetary Policy Committee is set to decide on the current 3.75% base rate on 30 April, with traders now pricing in a potential hike before year-end, a sharp reversal from the cuts expected just months ago.

Brokers are urging those nearing the end of a fixed term to secure a rate early. Most lenders allow a switch to a cheaper product if market conditions improve before completion.

For millions of UK homeowners, the IMF's warnings from Washington are no longer abstract. They are a concrete reality at the kitchen table and one that will shape monthly budgets for years to come.