Petrol prices across the US remain stubbornly high, leaving drivers wondering when meaningful relief might finally arrive. Global oil markets remain volatile as geopolitical tensions and supply concerns continue to ripple through energy markets. As of 21 April 2026, the US benchmark crude price, West Texas Intermediate, is trading between roughly $83.85 and $89.29 per barrel. The global benchmark Brent crude sits higher, between about $93.80 and $95.09 per barrel.

Gasoline futures are trading near $3.11 per gallon. These prices reflect continuing uncertainty in global energy supply, particularly linked to developments in the Middle East and shipping disruptions affecting key oil routes.

Middle East Tensions Keep Markets On Edge

Much of the recent volatility has centred on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes. Roughly 20 percent of the world's crude supply moves through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets. Even temporary disruptions can quickly push prices higher.

Read more Oil Prices Crash 15% Overnight—Markets Explode After Shock US–Iran Ceasefire Oil Prices Crash 15% Overnight—Markets Explode After Shock US–Iran Ceasefire

In mid-April, markets briefly reacted positively after regional officials signalled that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen to commercial shipping during a temporary ceasefire linked to wider Middle East tensions.

Oil futures dropped sharply following the announcement, reflecting reduced fears about supply interruptions. However, the improvement proved short-lived. Continued uncertainty around the security of shipping lanes quickly pushed prices back upward as traders assessed the risk of further disruptions.

Why Petrol Prices Fall More Slowly

Even when crude oil prices fall, motorists rarely see an immediate drop at the pump. Energy analysts often describe this pricing pattern as the rockets and feathers effect. Prices tend to rise quickly when crude increases but fall more gradually when oil declines.

According to David Doherty of BloombergNEF, the delay is largely built into the fuel supply chain. Doherty said it typically takes about three weeks for crude oil price increases to be fully reflected in retail petrol prices. Declines can take a similar amount of time because refiners and distributors remain cautious while crude markets remain uncertain. He added that markets are already factoring geopolitical risk into current prices. Without current supply disruptions, Doherty said Brent crude might be closer to $65 per barrel.

Analysts See Months Before Prices Normalise

Some market watchers believe petrol prices could begin easing if geopolitical tensions stabilise and oil flows return to normal. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said falling oil prices could gradually feed through to motorists in the coming weeks.

Following the ceasefire announcement in April, De Haan said the national average petrol price could fall below $4 per gallon and potentially reach between $3.65 and $3.85 if market conditions remain stable. However, he also noted that broader normalisation could take longer. Earlier projections from GasBuddy suggested petrol prices might not fall below the $3 mark until later in 2026.

Market Sentiment Still Influencing Prices

Beyond supply disruptions, analysts say market sentiment continues to play a major role in current pricing. According to Maksim Sonin, who works with the Centre for Fuels of the Future at Stanford University, recent price movements reflect heightened market emotion rather than purely supply and demand fundamentals.

Sonin said uncertainty often leads fuel suppliers and retailers to maintain wider profit margins until market conditions stabilise. As a result, price relief can take longer to reach consumers even when wholesale costs begin to decline. He said prices could begin easing in some regions in the coming weeks, but broader stability may take months if geopolitical tensions persist.

Governments Attempt to Ease Pressure

Officials in the US have taken several steps intended to reduce pressure on consumers. One measure allows expanded nationwide sales of E15 fuel, a gasoline blend containing 15 percent ethanol. Regulators say the policy is designed to increase fuel supply and prevent disruptions in the market.

The US government has also authorised the release of millions of barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated effort with members of the International Energy Agency to stabilise global energy markets. Some US states have also introduced temporary fuel tax holidays aimed at lowering costs for drivers.

Outlook for Motorists

For now, energy analysts say petrol prices are unlikely to fall quickly. The combination of geopolitical tensions, supply risks and market caution means the path to cheaper fuel may be gradual.

If Middle East tensions ease and global oil supply stabilises, drivers could begin seeing modest price declines later in the year. Until then, the price at the pump is likely to remain closely tied to developments in global energy markets.