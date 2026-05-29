The promise sounded simple. Fast returns. No risk. Easy money. But within days, what began as an undercover investigation by The Sun's Assistant Editor Clemmie Moodie became a stark warning about the growing sophistication of online investment scams.

HSBC has now refunded the £1,000 Moodie transferred to Lee Andrews, the husband of media personality Katie Price, after the bank concluded that forged HSBC branding had allegedly been used during the scheme. The case has attracted national attention, not only because of Andrews' links to celebrity culture, but because it highlights how fraudsters increasingly exploit trust, urgency, and social media influence to target victims.

Inside the Sting Operation

Moodie transferred £1,000 to Andrews as part of an investigation designed to test promises he allegedly made about investment returns. According to reports published by The Sun, Andrews claimed he could triple the money through a so-called 'zero risk' investment opportunity. Instead, what followed was a chain of excuses, delays, and disputed claims.

Moodie reportedly received a payment screenshot carrying HSBC branding, appearing to show that £2,900 had been scheduled to land in her account. The money never arrived. HSBC later concluded the document had been fabricated.

David Callington, Head of Economic Crime Prevention at HSBC UK, praised the investigation and said the case served as an important lesson for customers. He said: 'It's great that The Sun is educating readers on how to spot and avoid fraud and what warning signs to look out for.' Callington added that any HSBC customer caught in a similar situation should contact the bank to discuss possible support and recovery options.

Allegations Surrounding Lee Andrews

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Andrews, who has described himself online as an 'international mastermind criminal', has become the focus of wider scrutiny in recent weeks. Reports claim Hertfordshire Police escalated their investigation into the Dubai-based businessman, leading to international involvement through Interpol channels.

At the same time, Katie Price has publicly claimed that Andrews is currently imprisoned in Dubai on spying-related allegations. Neither Andrews nor representatives linked to him publicly responded to the allegations contained in the reports at the time of publication. The story has generated intense public reaction because of Andrews' relationship with Price, one of Britain's most recognisable media figures over the past two decades.

How Social Media Fuels Modern Fraud

HSBC warned that social media platforms are becoming major hunting grounds for investment scammers. Fraudsters often use luxury lifestyles, fake testimonials, and edited payment records to create credibility quickly. In many cases, victims are persuaded through direct messages or informal conversations rather than traditional financial channels.

According to the bank, promises of unusually high or guaranteed returns remain one of the clearest warning signs. Pressure tactics also play a key role. Victims are frequently told opportunities are limited or time sensitive. Some are discouraged from seeking independent advice. Others are directed towards private bank transfers, cryptocurrency payments or personal accounts that are difficult to trace.

HSBC also warned consumers to remain cautious of slick-looking apps or investment dashboards showing apparent profits. Many victims only discover problems when withdrawal requests are delayed or rejected.

The Growing Cost of Investment Scams

Investment fraud continues to rise across the UK. Banks, police forces, and financial regulators have repeatedly warned that scams are evolving faster than many consumers realise. Criminals increasingly use professional branding, cloned websites, and fake documents that can appear convincing even to cautious individuals.

Cases involving public figures or celebrity connections often generate even greater concern because they may create an illusion of legitimacy. For many victims, the financial damage is only part of the story. Fraud investigations can leave lasting emotional distress, embarrassment, and a deep loss of trust. This latest case demonstrates how quickly alleged scams can escalate from social media conversations into high-value financial deception.

Five Warning Signs Consumers Should Watch For

HSBC highlighted several major red flags consumers should never ignore:

Promises of guaranteed or unusually high returns

Pressure to act quickly without independent advice

Unregulated firms with vague financial information

Requests for payment through personal accounts or cryptocurrency

Difficulty withdrawing funds after investing

HSBC advised consumers to verify investment opportunities through official financial channels before transferring money. As online fraud becomes more sophisticated, investigators say awareness may remain one of the strongest defences available to the public.