Did he or did he not watch porn?

That is the question exploding across the internet after photos surfaced of California Representative Brad Sherman appearing to look at racy images on his iPad during a commercial flight.

Sherman insists he was not viewing pornography and claims the pictures appeared only because of the X algorithm, but millions of online users say his explanation does not add up.

How the Photos Went Viral Mid Flight

A fellow passenger snapped images of the 71 year old lawmaker seated on a flight, looking at pictures of women in underwear and bikinis on his iPad.

The photos were posted by the X account 'Dear White Staffers', which wrote: 'Why did California Congressman Brad Sherman feel it was appropriate to look at porn on his iPad during a flight today? His district deserves better representation than this!!'

The post quickly gained traction and has gone viral, amassing millions of views. Many users expressed shock while others jokingly claimed the situation was not unusual in American politics. What made the post stick was the timing. Sherman appeared visibly focused, mouth open, as he scrolled through the images, which led many to assume the browsing was intentional.

Sherman Blames Elon Musk and the Algorithm

Sherman immediately rejected the accusation that he was deliberately searching for explicit content. Speaking to Punchbowl News, he said the images were simply part of his 'For You' feed, which shows recommended content based on algorithmic activity. A spokesperson reinforced this to the New York Post, saying: 'This was nothing more than scrolling through Twitter, and unfortunately Elon Musk has ruined the Twitter algorithm to give people content that they do not ask for or subscribe to.'

Sherman further told reporters that he did not consider the images pornographic. When asked directly if it was appropriate to view such content openly on a plane, he replied: 'Is it pornography? I do not think Elon Musk thinks so. Is it appropriate? No.' He added that he does not have a personal issue with pornography in general, but maintained that the images only surfaced because 'it is all about the algorithms'.

His explanation sparked immediate scepticism. Some users pointed out that the platform does not typically recommend such imagery to people who do not already engage with similar content.

Users React and Question His Defence

Several users on X mocked or challenged Sherman's justification. One user, @cwell5673, wrote: 'The algorithm is not going to put it in your feed if it is not something you frequently view. So either he watches it a lot or he watches it a lot.' Another user, @herrmanndigital, commented: 'Weird I do not have this type of content in my for you page and I am terminally on X.'

Others took a lighter approach. One user wrote: 'He seems to be looking at softcore thirst traps of adult women. By congressman standards, this is exceptionally virtuous behaviour.' Meanwhile, White House communications director Steven Cheung added: 'Bruh. What a total gooner.'

Not everyone was joking though. Another user wrote: 'Funny. My feed does not show me porn. Ever. I wonder why his works different.'

Questions Over Public Behaviour

In a follow up exchange, journalist John Bresnahan asked Sherman if viewing such images openly on a flight was appropriate behaviour for a congressman. Sherman replied that it was not, yet he still insisted that he never intentionally sought out the pictures. He continued to emphasise the role of X's algorithm in shaping his feed.

The controversy raises questions about digital literacy, accountability and the unavoidable nature of modern algorithms. It also highlights how quickly an unguarded moment in public can become a viral event that demands explanation.

Sherman may have offered his version of events, but many online remain unconvinced. For now, his defence rests on the claim that the feed chose the images, not him, while the internet continues to debate whether that explanation is enough.