The "Call of Duty: Mobile" season 9 release date has finally arrived. The "Zombies Are Back" update was released on Wednesday, October 12. As usual, the new update introduced exciting new content to the game, such as weapons, while also signalling the start of a new season.

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 9 weapon: Cold War Krig-6 Assault Rifle

Perhaps one of the most exciting changes brought by the "CoD Mobile" season 9 update is the introduction of the Krig-6 Assault Rifle from the Black Ops Cold War. According to Dexerto, this is the assault rifle's second round in a Call of Duty game.

Previously, the weapon appeared only during Cold War. Also known as the Krig, the assault rifle is known for its power and accuracy, making the Krig a popular competitive gun due to its fast TTK and long-range potential.

A new Mythic-tier skin also accompanied the Krig. Back in Season 2 of Warzone and Cold War, the Krig received an Ice Drake Blueprint that completely transformed the gun into a chilling dragon. Now, CoD Mobile fans have access to the very same design.

Zombies get a boost in 'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 9

The zombies are indeed returning in season 9. Aside from zombies, players will have other things to worry about as well.

Super Attack of the Undead is also included in the update, allowing gamers to battle not only AI zombies but also infected humans. Unfortunately, the reappearance of zombies in Call of Duty: Mobile looks to be labelled as a limited-time mode once more, which means it will shortly vanish once more rather than remain available permanently.

Hacienda appears a bit different

With Halloween approaching, one of CoD Mobile's multiplayer maps got the eerie treatment this year. It's Hacienda's turn this time around, which includes cobwebs all around, eerie pumpkin heads everywhere, and a dark cold engulfing the map.

'Call of Duty Mobile' Season 9 Battle Pass

In "Call of Duty Mobile," a new season always heralds a brand-new Battle Pass. This time, players don't have to pay a dollar to get their hands on two powerful pieces of equipment. The Season 9 Battle Pass offers the C4 explosive for free at Tier 14 and the aforementioned Krig-6 AR for free at Tier 21.