"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" season 2 will debut at the start of February, bringing new operators, weapons, and perhaps a new Resurgence map. The Battle Pass countdown on season 1 hints at when it will arrive but the rest of the information came from leaks and data miners. However, it must be noted that there have been numerous copyright strikes against the information that is now public, indicating that what has been found is probably the real deal.

'COD Modern Warfare' Season 2 release date and time

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" battle pass in-game countdown shows that season one will end on February 1, which is also likely the start of season 2. Previous CoD season also began on Wednesdays, which is also the day that February 1 falls this year, according to DOT Esports.

If the trend continues, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" season 2 will start on February 1 at around 12pm CT. There hasn't been an official statement yet, but Call of Duty has a reputation for being extremely timely with update releases.

A new Resurgence map could arrive in 'COD Modern Warfare' Season 2

There are speculations that a new but smaller Resurgence map could be introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" based on supposedly datamined details. Various rumours suggest that the new map will arrive at some point in the second season, but no further details are available at the moment, according to GamesRadar.

A leak that supposedly showed the map had been taken down via copyright claims, which suggests that the leak might be the real deal, according to the publication. The leaked art showed a Japanese theme, which also coincides with rumours about the return of a certain operator.

'COD Modern Warfare' Season 2 operators

Leaked art suggests that Ronin could be returning in Season 2. The operator first appeared in season 3 of Warzone 1 but was removed when the map changed to Caldera.