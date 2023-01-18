With a new battle pass and new content, players are looking forward to a new season of Call of Duty, which is expected to be arriving soon. However, a data miner is now claiming that Season 2 for both the "COD Modern Warfare 2" and "COD Warzone 2 has been delayed.

While no official announcement has been released by Activision yet, the Season 2 update for "Call of Duty" is expected to go live on or around February based on the number of days left in Season 1's battle pass, according to GameSpot. However, Call of Duty data miner CODSploitz, who is known for his track record of accurately predicting past release dates, is now saying that Season 2 will likely be delayed this time.

The last bundle for Season 1 is expected to arrive on February 2 and last until February 15, according to CODSploitz who based his claims on data mining. This means that Call of Duty Season 2 will likely arrive on or after February 15, 2023.

In the past, datamined shop bundles have been used to help predict the start and end times for Call of Duty seasons. This means that it is entirely possible for the second season of "CoD Modern Warfare 2" and "CoD Warzone 2" to be delayed by two weeks.

A similar situation happened in last year's Vanguard and Warzone 1's Season 2 update, which has been moved from February 1 to February 14, 2022. This gave developers enough time to introduce bug fixes, game optimizations, and work on stability. Activision could make a similar move this year to implement necessary changes to further polish the second season of "CoD Modern Warfare 2" and "CoD Warzone 2."

While the first season for both titles was not as problematic as Vanguard and Warzone 1's Caldera map, "Warzone 2" and "Modern Warfare 2" has their own fair share of critics. There were complaints about the UI being clunky as well as the lack of leaderboards and stats for the battle royale.

There were a few changes made in Season 1 in response to the complaints, but it's possible that more bug fixes and enhancements will be introduced in Season 2. This probably explains why Activision decided to delay the season for two more weeks to give developers more time to do their thing.