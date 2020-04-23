Activision was late in the game with "Call of Duty: Warzone" but managed to become a smash hit. Following the winning formula by offering a free-to-play platform with paid microtransactions, its popularity seems to have eclipsed the competition. However, similar to most online games, what ruins the experience is cheaters. Meanwhile, instead of traditionally banning these suspected individuals, developer Infinity Ward is matching them up with other similar players.

In a controversial move, the developers announced earlier this month that it was taking a heavy-handed approach when it comes to cheating. So far, more than 70,000 players flagged for allegedly exploiting the game were blacklisted from the servers. Nevertheless, even though this move can discourage individuals from using cheats, a workaround will eventually crop up. Therefore, the team came up with a unique solution.

Instead of restricting access to those reported for cheating, the game studio probably wants these people to understand what it is like to be on the receiving end of these exploits. The new update redirects these players to special matchmaking lobby wherein gameplay will be likely unpleasant for those involved. Infinity Ward reminds "Call of Duty: Warzone" users that it enforces a "zero tolerance" policy against cheaters, reports Polygon.

What's interesting about this approach is the fact that it is the first time a developer is using a different tactic to discourage cheating. Aside from the dedicated matchmaking lobby for suspected cheaters, future security updates will hopefully make it easier for players to report others. This will be in the form of a "report-a-player functionality" that will be integrated into the kill cam and spectate modes. It's too early to tell if the solution will be successful, but it is better than nothing at all.

First-person shooters have always enjoyed immense support among gamers. Online multiplayer sessions pit players against other players in free-for-all or team-based matches. Notable titles include "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," "Overwatch," "Battlefield," and "Call of Duty." After years of the same formula, a new genre suddenly took the world by storm called battle royale. Games such as "PUBG," "Fortnite," and "Apex Legends" are all free-to-play but offer optional paid content. "Call of Duty: Warzone" takes the great gameplay of the franchise and expands it into an open-world team-based shooter.