Princess Charlotte is currently on a break from school, but when she returns, she has a few congratulation messages to give. Thomas van Straubenzee, a godfather to the princess and Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, a teacher at her Thomas's Battersea school has tied the knot.

According to The Times, Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also a "lifelong friend" to Prince William, and Lucy Lanigan O'Keeffe planned to marry in April. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to make changes to their plan which includes the postponement of the ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at Chelsea Old Church, in south west London, on July 24 with only their parents and siblings in attendance. Due to the restrictions, they had to cancel the upscale celebrations that would have involved Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As per the report, Princess Charlotte, five, was supposed to perform some usher duties at the ceremony. She was reportedly enlisted as the couple's bridesmaid for the wedding. Meanwhile, it is said that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge played a significant role of a matchmaker for the couple. The royals "played a part in encouraging romance" between Thomas and Lucy.

Lucy is an assistant head teacher at Thomas's Clapham, the sister branch of Charlotte and brother Prince George's school. As for Thomas, he is a partner in the private office of estate agent Knight Frank. Now, the couple is expecting their first child.

The association between the groom's family and the British royal family goes back further to the time when Princess Diana was alive. It is believed their families have been friends for decades. Thomas' uncle William van Straunbenzee was apparently a "close friend" of their mother Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Thomas and Charlie know William and Prince Harry from their time together in Ludgrove School.

The groom's younger brother Charlie is also a close friend of William's brother Harry. He happens to be Harry's son Archie's godfather. Both van Straunbenzee brothers served as ushers at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018.

As noted by Hello, Thomas and Lucy have been spotted with the Cambridge family on several occasions. Most recently, they were present at Kate's birthday celebrations this year in Norfolk.