While Queen Elizabeth II continues to practice social distancing in the wake of the pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped up on behalf of her. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the President and first lady of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace in the first palace event since the lockdown.

President of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena arrived in the UK on Tuesday and met with the British royals on Wednesday.

Kensington Palace shared the photo of their meeting on their official Twitter account. According to Daily Mail, Kate wore a blue Emilia Wickstead midi dress with a matching belt. As for the duke, he sported a navy blue suit with a contrasting tie.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham PalaceðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ pic.twitter.com/OZ0LIDFNjD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2020

"The President of Ukraine and Mrs. Zelenska called upon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace," reads the caption on the picture.

The report notes that the couples did not wear masks but made it a point to be seated at a distance in the Throne Room of the Palace. In the picture, they can be seen sitting on two separate sofas while conducting their meeting. All four of them look cheerful and seem to be enjoying their conversation.

This happens to be the first engagement undertaken by the Cambridges at the palace since the lockdown. The couple was back to their royal duties after the lockdown in the country eased out but refrained from palace events until yesterday.

Zelenskyy is on a two-day diplomatic tour to London whereby he will be signing a Political, Free Trade, and Strategic Partnership Agreement with Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the queen has returned to Windsor Castle following her stay at Sandringham, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the news, according to Hello. The monarch arrived at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday. She has not been joined by her husband with whom she isolated since March.

The Duke of Edinburgh meanwhile remains at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where he has spent the majority of his time since his retirement in 2017.

It was announced that Buckingham Palace or Windsor Palace will not hold any large scale event, this year. As for the queen, she will "resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an Autumn programme of Audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice."