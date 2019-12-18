After a grand Christmas celebration at Queen Elizabeth II's ancestral home Sandringham, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will head out for an extended holiday with their three children.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are planning to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for some winter fun in the snow in the new year, after spending Christmas with the monarch. The royal couple known for their love for skiing will ask their children to join in the fun as well, a source told The Sun.

The duchess's parents Carole and Micheal Middleton will also be joining their grandchildren on the skiing slopes. While Prince Louis, 19-months-old, has never spent time in the snow, his older siblings have had their skiing holidays.

"The Cambridges want to head out skiing early in the new year with the children. Also in attendance is expected to be Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who will babysit back in the ski chalet," said the insider.

The royal couple reportedly went for skiing earlier this year as well, when six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte were on their half-term holidays, but they left little Louis behind.

According to the source, the 37-year-old has already started shopping for the ski outfits for her family for their trip which is expected to happen soon after their return from Christmas celebrations with the royal family.

The last time the public got to see the Cambridges spending time in the snow was in 2016, when the couple with along with Princess Charlotte, then 10 months and Prince George, then two, enjoyed a ski holiday in the French Alps. The couple has also enjoyed several romantic ski holidays together before they were married.

This year's Christmas celebration is extra special for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will be joining the British Royal family for the famous Christmas walk to the church. This will be the young royals' debut of the Christmas walk that takes place from Sandringham residence to St. Mary Magdalene church.

After the royal kids' Christmas Day church debut on December 25, Kate and William will reportedly leave for her parent's home in West Berkshire, where they are expected to discuss wedding plans of James Middleton to Alize Thevent, reports Mail Online.