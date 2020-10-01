Camila Cabello has finally put an end to the rumours about her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes with an Instagram post about the "love" of her life.

Camila Cabello took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, to praise her boyfriend Shawn Mendes after he announced his upcoming album, "Wonder." Gushing about the singer whom she has been dating for more than a year, the 23-year-old wrote: "the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world."

Alongside a short clip from the latest track by the 22-year-old, the "Havana" songstress further wrote: "He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions."

The musician referred to the "Treat You Better" hitmaker as "my love," and said she is proud of him.

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart," Camila concluded her post adding a red heart. Her boyfriend responded to the post with an emotional emoji and a red heart.

The musician couple, who had been friends for years before they started dating, became romantically involved in July 2019 after working together on their hit song "Señorita." They initially quarantined together at Camila's home in Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic. The split rumours started surfacing a few weeks ago, though fans of the couple presented their arguments to rebuff them as fabricated stories.

The former "Fifth Harmony" member had earlier spoken about being "exhausted" by her feelings for Mendes. In an interview with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 in March this year, the singer was asked if she and her boyfriend had any plans to make more music together, to which she said: "I want more, we want more but honestly we're being in our twenties."

When Hill enquired if it was because they were too "busy" to record together, Camila explained: "No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you."

"We can't even go to the studio, we can't, yeah. We're trying to calm down!" she added.