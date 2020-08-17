A recent report based on sources claimed that Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes have hit the "pause button" in their relationship. However, fans of the couple aren't buying it and have come up with their own arguments.

A source recently claimed to In Touch magazine that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "are taking some apart" after spending months together in quarantine at the "Havana" hitmaker's home in Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic. The source said that Mendes has headed back to Los Angeles and Cabello was originally planning to travel with him, but they instead "decided they needed to take a break from each other."

According to the source, Mendes and Cabello are both working on new albums and need a little space to grow individually, but "they still talk and love each other."

"Despite their busy careers, they've spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are. The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart," the source assured.

However, the fans of the "Senorita" hitmaker have refused to believe that the couple has been spending time apart, and have cited the duo's social media activity to prove their point. They pointed out a recent Instagram post by the former "Fifth Harmony" member where she is seen playing a guitar. Fans believe that the sweater the 23-year-old is wearing in the video belongs to her musician boyfriend and even provided pictures of him wearing it as evidence.

The fans also argued that the pop-star has been posting from Los Angeles contradicting the claim that she stayed behind in Miami when her 22-year-old boyfriend went to California. Meanwhile, some fans claimed that they have seen the pair walking together a mere three weeks ago.

"Not yall ACTUALLY believing they broke up when camila literally posted a pic of her wearing shawn's sweater yesterday," a fan tweeted, while another wrote: "Except she's been posting from LA for the last two weeks so your article doesn't make any sense. Also Camila and Shawn were spotted by fans 3 weeks ago taking a walk together so maybe you should correct your article."

Mendes and Cabello grew close while recording and shooting their 2018 hit "Senorita," and later went public with their romance in July 2019.