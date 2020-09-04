'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes has confirmed that she is dating photographer Grayson Vaughan by sharing a cosy snap of them packing on PDA on her Instagram account.

Camila Mendes took to the picture-sharing site on Thursday to share a picture of herself indulging in some PDA with her new boyfriend Grayson Vaughan by a private jet. The picture showed Mendes with her arms wrapped around the photographer, who had his back to the camera.

In the caption, the actress revealed that she and Vaughan will now try to make work a long-distance relationship because they will now be a plane ride away as she resumes filming on her CW drama in Toronto. "That long distance kind of love," the 26-year-old wrote alongside the picture that showed them bidding goodbye.

Grayson Vaughan, 28, is currently a photographer whose most recent work was with actor Tommy Dorfman and Mendes's on-screen boyfriend KJ Apa. He has previously worked as a model as well.

Vaughan and Mendes were first seen together earlier this year during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, and have been seen hanging out on several occasions since then. The couple has been isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress's announcement garnered adorable reactions from her friends and fans. Madelaine Petsch, her friend, and co-star on the "Riverdale" series commented on the picture writing: "I'm not crying!!!! You are!!!!" "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Lana Condor quipped: "Vibesss."

"13 Reasons Why" stars Katherine Langford and Tommy Dorfman also reacted to the picture. While Katherine wrote she was happy for Mendes, Tommy who had recently done a photoshoot with Camila's new beau expressed excitement that the couple has lastly confirmed their romance. "FINALLY PUBLIC," he wrote.

The news comes months after Mendes broke up with her co-star Charles Melton. The duo called it quits in December after a year of dating. Mendes, who portrays Veronica Lodge on The CW show, and Melton, who plays her friend and former love-interest Reggie Mantle in the series, first confirmed their romance in October 2018 with a PDA-filled Instagram post.