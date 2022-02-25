Body language expert Judi James claimed that Camilla showed her anxiety when asked about her future role as Queen Consort in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

Speaking about the monarch's "sincere wish," Camilla admitted that being Queen Consort is a "great honour." She said her future role will further help her work in combatting violence against women. She said that she will continue her work against domestic violence even with her new title.

"I'm not going to give up – I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime," she said in an interview with Emma Barnett for Woman's Hour and BBC Breakfast.

The Duchess of Cornwall has said it will be a "great honour" to become Queen Consort and believes it will help her further highlight the causes she supports. Camilla told the BBC: “I'm not going to give up - I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime."pic.twitter.com/z29kJs2UK7 — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) February 24, 2022

James analysed Camilla's behaviour throughout the interview, and said the royal's "non-verbal signals look like a mix of sympathy and quiet determination."

She told The Express, "The woman sitting next to her, who had just recounted how she lost her daughter to domestic violence, had clearly been through times harder and more tragic than most and Camilla looked keen and determined to support and to raise the profile of her cause of domestic violence. This was a terrible story, making Camilla's commitment to continuing her work on domestic violence after she is Queen sound reassuring."

James said people saw the calmer side of the Duchess of Cornwall during the interview. However, she also showed that she is still anxious about her future role when she "tightly crossed her legs" and "kept her arms close to her torso." She also threw several "you know's" into her sentence which could suggest uncertainty.

"She combines her campaign attitude with a gentler and more caring delivery, that is still showing signs of some performer anxiety. Her half-smile that hiked one side of her mouth gently as her future role was mentioned hinted it is now an 'honour' though, rather than something she might have dreaded," she added.

Queen Elizabeth II announced on the 70th-year-anniversary of her reign on Feb. 6, that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales, in a statement, said they were "touched" by the honour bestowed upon them by Her Majesty.