Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gave a rare peek inside her Birkhall home with Prince Charles on Friday. The 72-year-old was carrying out an engagement as she spoke to her charity Silver Line user. The images of the duchess's phone call were shared by Clarence House on its official social media handles.

The wife of Prince Charles is a patron of Silver Line. Camillashe spoke to 90-year-old Betty, a charity user and the organisation's founder, Dame Esther Rantzen.In the pictures, the duchess can be seen sitting in her cosy living room at her Scottish home, Birkhall, Hello.

A personal photograph from her daughter Laura's wedding in 2006 with Harry Lopes, can be seen on a table in the backdrop. The adorable picture shows Camilla and her daughter posing for the camera.

Laura is seen wearing a V-neck style wedding dress with fluted sleeves, designed by Anna Valentine, while mother-of-the-bride wears a grey pleated dress accessorised with a cream floral hat. The same designer also designed Camilla's wedding gown for her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 2005.

The British royal has two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura. Princes William and Harry along with Kate Middleton attended Laura's wedding. Kate was then William's girlfriend.

Laura's firstborn Eliza, played a starring role in Prince William and Kate's 2011 royal wedding. The little girl was a bridesmaids, and later joined the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. She is also mom to twin boys.

During her phone call with Betty and Dame Esther, Camilla admitted that she is missing seeing her grandchildren due to the coronavirus lockdown. "I really miss my grandchildren. That's the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug," the duchess said.

Camilla and Betty spoke for the first time in 2017 when she visited the Silver Line helpline in Blackpool. Betty has also written to the duchess over the years, most recently being after Camilla visited Auschwitz, in January.