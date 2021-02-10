Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has reportedly been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the safety of her home in Wiltshire.

The 73-year-old British royal reportedly had her first shot of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine administered by a royal doctor. A source told Daily Mail that she seemed "very happy" to be inoculated.

It is unclear if Camilla's husband, Prince Charles, also had the vaccine. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 early last year. It is not known if he still has the antibodies but he made it clear in December that he intends to get inoculated too.

He told staff administering the vaccine during a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital that he is "way down the list" to receive it. He stressed that he is not expecting any special treatment and would rather wait for his turn as part of the over-70s group.

"I think I'll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I'm some way down the list and will have to wait," Prince Charles said.

Aside from the Duchess of Cornwall, the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, 99-year-old Prince Philip, were also given the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine by a household doctor at Windsor Castle. A spokesperson for the palace confirmed the vaccination in a statement, "To prevent inaccuracies and further speculation, Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination."

The British monarch reportedly initially did not want the public to know that she had her COVID-19 vaccine. But she changed her mind to prevent any assumptions and to encourage others to get protection too.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip gave in to public pressure to announce if they had been vaccinated. They broke their rules against sharing updates about private health matters.

The Queen and Philip have been under pressure to go public because the Government is desperate to boost confidence in the jabs amid polls suggesting at least one in five will refuse inoculations. Royal sources had insisted it was a private medical matter for the couple. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 9, 2021

"There has been much speculation about whether they would have jabs and there has been pressure for them to go public. Buckingham Palace has bowed to the pressure," Palmer tweeted while Health Secretary Matt Hancock expressed his delight to learn that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II have been vaccinated against COVID-19.