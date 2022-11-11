Queen Consort Camilla allegedly showed fear whereas King Charles III remained calm after a man pelted them with eggs during a visit to York on Wednesday.

The couple was being welcomed by city leaders when the incident happened. Four eggs were hurled their way and one nearly hit His Majesty. But he kept shaking people's hands and paused only briefly to look at a cracked egg on the ground.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror that he seemed unfazed and even told a lady in military uniform, "it's fine, let's carry on." Later on, he asked a protection officer, "everything alright?" to which Freeman believes His Majesty was told, "He's been taken care of," referring to the man who threw the eggs.

The way King Charles did not even break a sweat over that man throwing egg is the prize for me.😂😂The Royal family is made of stronger stuff than politicians, thats for sure. There will always be one 🤡, So 😎

The lone protester had allegedly shouted "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as police officers at Micklegate Bar tackled him to the ground. He was later carried away in handcuffs and put in the back of a police van.

However, Camilla reportedly had a different reaction to the pelting incident. Body language expert Judi James claimed she was fearful and that it could have brought back unpleasant memories of that time after Princess Diana died.

James alleged that the Queen Consort give away her fear with one signal. She told the publication, "Camilla however does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear."

James pointed out, "Camilla's mouth stretches and dips at the corner and she keeps glancing backwards as though scared of more missiles. The noise the crowd are making seems to be cries of support but they blend to make a rather frightening screeching noise."

She wondered if the incident brought back "the ghost of those early years after Diana died" which makes her "especially vulnerable to any criticism or 'attacks' like this."

As for King Charles III, James applauded him for staying calm. She said he exhibited body language signals of a "calm determination to get on with the job." The monarch and Queen Consort Camilla were in York to unveil a two-metre sculpture of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was completed in August to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.