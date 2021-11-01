Duchess Camilla wants Prince Charles to finally cut all ties with his closest aide, Michael Fawcett, over the latter's alleged involvement in a cash for honours scandal.

The heir apparent had once famously said about Fawcett, "I can manage without just about anyone, except for Michael." Fawcett, who began his service to the British Royal Family in 1981 as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II, has quit twice from Charles's household but managed to return to his inner circle on both occasions with even higher positions.

However, he won't be able to make a comeback this time if the Prince of Wales takes his wife's suggestion to let him go. Royal sources have claimed to The Times that the Duchess of Cornwall wants Fawcett to be banished from court for good because she believes his actions to be "damaging" for the future King.

"She will be merciless in her pursuit of Michael out of the door," one insider said.

The outlet had reported in September this year that Fawcett, who handles Charles's numerous charities, had allegedly offered to help secure an honour for a Saudi tycoon who made several huge donations to the Prince's Foundation. A letter he allegedly wrote to Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, who was made an honorary CBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in late 2016, read that the royal charity would be "happy and willing" to use its influence to help him in his quest for a knighthood and British citizenship.

Fawcett has resigned from his position temporarily while an investigation takes place, and Prince Charles has denied any knowledge of the letter. However, the British royal's close friendship with his aide has sparked questions about his involvement in the scandal.

A royal source said about Camilla's stand on the situation, "She has said it is time to draw the line. This is the end of the road for Michael."

Another insider said that the 74-year-old "is not keen on having anyone else in the prince's ear."

"She is, as far as she is concerned, the only person who should be able to convince the prince of anything. She has definitely become more and more opinionated about how she disliked [Fawcett] over time. She has made it plain she didn't want him around," the source revealed.