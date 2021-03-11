Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he does not want to be part of talks about dismantling the British monarchy when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to CBC Canada, the premier refused to engage in constitutional talks when asked if he wants to reconsider the country's ties to the House of Windsor given the revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The House of Windsor reigns over the royal house in the United Kingdom and on other Commonwealth realms which include Canada, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, to name a few.

Instead, Trudeau gave his well-wishes to the Royal Family as he told reporters, "Obviously, I wish all members of the Royal Family the very best." He added that right now what matters is his country's economic situation and not on talks about shifts in Canada's government system. He wants to focus on getting his country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government, that's fine. They can have those conversations," he explained as he added, "But right now, I'm not having those conversations."

Trudeau said he would not comment directly on specific allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But he vowed to maintain his stance against racism.

"I won't comment on what's going on over in the U.K., but I will continue to endeavour to fight against racism and intolerance every single day in Canada," Trudeau said.

The subject of racism was one of the startling revelations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made during their interview with Winfrey. The duke said there were talks in the palace about how their children will look like during the early stages of their relationship. Royal family members also allegedly questioned how dark their son Archie's skin colour will be prior to his birth and that they denied him security and his right to become a prince. The couple refused to name who was part of the conversations but the duke assured that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were not involved.