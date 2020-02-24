Cardi B has come out in defence of Dwayne Wade's 12-year-old child after critics questioned her decision of transitioning to female.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this month, Dwayne Wade revealed that his son Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, has decided to transition into a girl.

The American basketball player shared that Zion came out to him and his wife Gabrielle Union and told them, "I want to be referenced as she and her. I'd love for you guys to call me Zaya." Wade's Miami Heat team has also extended its support to Zaya's gender transition.

After his revelation was targeted by critics who claimed 12 years is too early to make such life-changing decisions, Cardi B took to Instagram to urge people to be more open-minded, reports Mail Online.

In a video that she shared on her Instagram stories, the rapper says: "Let people find their happiness, especially kids. Let them feel comfortable doing what they want to be... a lot trans (people) that I know around me, when I ask them 'when did you know that you wanted to change?' They said, 'I always felt like I was a girl. I was born like this.'"

"People are born like that, like the Lady Gaga song... that s**t is f**king real," the 27-year-old said.

The "I Like It" rapper argued on the idea that Zaya is too young to make the decision and said: "I feel like people are saying that this kid is too young to transition, but it's like, how old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that's who you are?"

Cardi had earlier expressed support to her sister Hennessy Carolina when she decided to come out as bisexual.

Apart from Zaya, Wade has an 18-year-old son Zaire Blessing from his previous marriage to Funches. He also has a six-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah, with Aja Metoyer and one-year-old daughter Kaavia James with wife Gabrielle.