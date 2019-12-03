Jay Leno, one of the judges of "America's Got Talent," only has good things to say about Gabrielle Union after she raised concerns about toxic incidents at the show, one which puts him on the hot seat.

The former talk show host only has good memories of Union while working with her on the show. He said that she is a good person to work with.

"I love Gabrielle Union, she's a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her she's really good. She's good," Leno replied when TMZ caught up with him Sunday night and asked him about the actress.

However, he refused to comment when asked if he regretted making a joke about Simon Cowell's dogs that pertained to Koreans eating dog meat. Leno also did not say anything when asked if he thinks people nowadays are becoming too sensitive and if Union was treated fairly.

"I don't know, I wasn't — you know, I don't know," he said and added that Union is a "great girl."

NBC fired Union for allegedly speaking up against the "racist incidents" on "America's Got Talent," one of which involves Leno. He reportedly offended some "AGT" staffers when he taped an appearance for one episode of the show. He made a joke about a painting of Cowell surrounded by his dogs and told him that his pets look like something one would find "on the menu at a Korean restaurant."

Some people reportedly raised their concerns over what they called was an inappropriate joke. Union supposedly urged producers to report the incident to NBC's human resources, but there was no escalation that happened. Instead, the line was cut from the episode which aired on Aug. 6. The alleged Leno incident is said to be an example of a toxic culture on "America's Got Talent."

As for Union, she also received several notes about her physical appearance especially her hairstyle, which NBC reportedly deemed "too black" for "AGT" viewers. An investigation surrounding the actress' exit from the show is underway.

In a statement sent to Variety, Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen said that NBC fired Union from "America's Got Talent" for "speaking out" and after the network labeled her as "difficult." She said the actress experienced what she called the "double bind that black women face at work."