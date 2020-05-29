Cardi B does not like the violent protests in Minnesota, but believes that "people are left with no choice."

The death of an African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota has led to mass protests, with people demanding strict actions against four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in his death and have since been relieved of their duties but not been criminally charged.

The protests started after a video surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing Floyd repeatedly yelling "I cannot breathe!" and "Don't kill me!" as a white police officer holds his knee against Floyd's neck, reports Fox News. He was declared dead after a time due to "medical reasons." The protests recently turned violent and incidents of looting and setting of fires were reported across the state.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to Twitter to share a screen-recorded video of a local-area Target allegedly being ransacked and wrote: "They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don't like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and no solutions! The people are left with no choice."

The Grammy-winner also shared a video of herself talking about the violence and said that she felt that finally the protesters will be heard. The 27-year-old said that she is not "against it even though it scares her."

"I don't want anybody to get hurt. It's just it's really frustrating...because police brutality has been going on even way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started," the musician said.

The "I Like It" singer also suggested that people could take power by using their voting rights to choose the right candidates for the post of mayors, judges, and district attorneys.

The rapper has shared several posts on Instagram and Twitter demanding justice for Floyd. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote: "Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It's tired ! I'm tired ! The country is tired ! You don't put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !"

Several other celebrities including Justin Bieber, Viola Davis, LeBron James and Kim Kardashian have also taken to their social media accounts to demand action against police violence.