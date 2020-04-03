Days after paying a visit to a hospital, rapper Cardi B has assured her fans that she doesn't have coronavirus.

Cardi B's recent hospital visit had fuelled rumours that the 27-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19. To set the record straight, the rapper took to social media and clarified that she was just dealing with some stomach problems, and also revealed that for a moment she suspected she was pregnant, Page Six reports.

The rumours started after Cardi tweeted and then deleted that she had checked herself into the Emergency Room on Wednesday. The "Rodeo" rapper went live on Instagram on Thursday and said: "I've been very f**ing sick these past five days ... not corona. I have really bad stomach issues ... I started throwing up ... I took a pregnancy test cuz a bitch never f**ing knows."

Noting that the test came negative, the mother-of-one said that the pain got so bad she called her doctor for an in-home visit, but that couldn't work out as doctors can't visit home as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

"Doctors are not allowed to come to people's homes right now ... They kept telling me to drink ginger tea," she said, adding that the stomach pain might have been caused by her recent eating habits since most of her food has come from restaurants.

"I don't have nobody to cook for me. I hired a chef two times and they were nasty and expensive!" said Cardi, adding that she didn't eat "for like four days straight" and it caused her to get bad headaches on an empty stomach.

"I threw up seven times ... I didn't want to go to the hospital ... I went to the hospital. I was sick and (press) ran with it ... then my publicist hit me up and it ain't nothing coronavirus-related, thank God!" the rapper clarified, adding that she has another doctor's appointment scheduled for Friday. The musician also reminded her fans that she had warned people about coronavirus in a video last month, which has now gone viral.