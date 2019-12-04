Cardi B came out in defence of her husband Offset and claimed his account was hacked after he was accused of sending a flirty message to his former fling.

Jade, girlfriend of rapper Tekashi69 and rumoured former fling of Offset, on Tuesday morning shared online footage of a message she claimed she received from Offset. The DM sent from Offset's verified account on Instagram at 1:36 am read "Miss u fr," reports Mail Online.

Jade uploaded the video on social media along with the caption: "Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don't respect her??????? There [is] a lot of shit I haven't exposed yet, but there's a time for that." Jade also quoted a lyric from a Cardi B's song to get her point across: "I'm the queen of taking shit now I'm backing it up."

However, the Grammy-award winning rapper denied the allegations of cheating against her husband and insisted his Instagram account was hacked. Cardi indirectly responded to Jade and wrote on her Instagram story: "Just woke up and we dealing with this s***."

The 27-year-old uploaded another video on Instagram, in which she can be seen sitting in pajamas while Offset stands beside her holding their daughter- Kulture. The "Girls Like You" rapper can be heard interacting with an assistant who was apparently frustrated at being locked out of Offset's Instagram. Her rapper husband remains silent throughout the video footage while she defends him in the video captioned, "We look crazy...don't mind us y'all we both sick and just woke up ...anyways we not going to entertain bulls**t."

"Hey guys, so as you can see this guy Instagram has been hacked. You know, babe I know you done some dumb s**t, everybody know he done some dumb s**t, but comeon ni**as," Cardi said in defence of her 27-year-old husband, adding, "But come on now, (he's) not dumb, he's not crazy, we've been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he's not going to play himself like that. That's why I'm not going to entertain that, that's why I'm not getting rowdy. Simple as that."

The rapper couple who tied the knot in 2017 had briefly split last year amid cheating allegations against Offset.

Interestingly, the Migos rapper's Twitter account was also supposedly hacked, and explicit tweets were posted from it. However, several social media users are skeptical of the episode as the hacking began reportedly 12 hours after the rapper's DM to Jade. A Twitter user wrote, "The hack happened a few minutes ago. the DM happened 12 hours ago are we really gonna fall for this?"

Jade is one of the two bartenders who accused Cardi B of ordering a hit against them in a strip club last year amid rumours that Offset had cheated on her with Jade. Cardi faces felony charges over the incident but pleaded not guilty in June.