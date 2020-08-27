Cardi B has been fighting trolls and critics ever since she and Megan Thee Stallion released their controversial "WAP" music video earlier this month. In the latest, a Republican pundit targeted her by comparing her to Melania Trump, prompting the rapper to hit back with a nude picture of the first lady of the United States from her old modelling days.

After Melania Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, Republican pundit DeAnna Lorraine took to Twitter to say that "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B." The American rapper hit back at the support of the FLOTUS and the digs at herself by reposting the tweet and writing: "Didn't she used to sell that WAP."

The 27-year-old went on to share an old nude photo of the former model with her hands covering her privates, and wrote: "This pic giving me 'yea you f****n' wit some wet a** p****' vibes ...just sayin."

In her speech from the newly-renovated White House Rose Garden, Melania praised and defended the presidency of her husband Donald Trump, and said: "My husband will not stop fighting for you."

However, the first couple shared a rather awkward kiss after her speech, which has been making headlines since then. Footage of the embarrassing moment appears to show the FLOTUS moving her head to avoid being kissed on the lips by her husband of 15 years.

"Tell me that Melania didn't just totally avoid Trump's kiss right there after her speech," a Twitter user wrote about the awkward moment, while another commented: "She completely moved her face when he went for the lips. What a swerve."

The uncomfortable encounter between the first couple comes just days after a clip of them went viral apparently showing Melania refusing to hold her husband's hand. The awkward moment happened when the couple along with their son Barron had been descending the steps of Air Force 1 after flying from New Jersey to Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC last week.

The 50-year-old, who was carrying a handbag in one hand and holding the staircase's bar in another, refused to hold her husband's hand and moved it away when he tried to do it again. While some saw the move as a snub, others argued that she declined simply because she was trying to hold her dress down with her hand due to the windy conditions. The couple later held hands when they made their way towards a helicopter on Marine One.