Cardi B took to social media to clear her name after an allegedly fake Instagram account targeted her alleged rivals in the music industry and led the hashtag #CardiBIsCancelParty trend on Twitter.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to her social media accounts on Thursday to share a video message about the trend cancelling her on Twitter, and wrote in the caption: "It proves to me tho that I intimidate anybody that has any hate towards me that they will find any possible way to break me. YOU CANT BREAK ME!"

In the video, the Grammy winner clarified that she wasn't behind the Instagram account attacking her alleged rivals Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. Recalling her reaction when she woke up and checked her cell phone to find the hashtag, the rapper said: "I'm like, 'What the f**k," adding that she would never make a fake page like "a 15-year-old to talk about celebrities."

Cardi also claimed that the images of her younger sister Hennessy and her hairstylist following and commenting on the Instagram page were photoshopped, noting that she doesn't have any problems with the singers the page was targeting.

"I don't have issues with none of these girls. I don't even talk to people like that. Stop trying to make these fake s—s up, I don't care if y'all trying to cancel me for something else but don't make lies about me. It's tiring, it's annoying," the "Girls Like You" rapper said.

The 27-year-old shared another video on her social media accounts about the cancel party later in the day, and captioned it: "I DONT GIVE A F***."

"This is what I'm wearing this year to the 'Cardi B Is Canceled Party...I haven't released any music in like eight months, so it's like if I only been f---ing on Instagram and eating food and that still bothers y'all, that's just saying I'm really that important in your heart and my presence really bothers your soul," the mother-of-one says in the video.

"Guess what? I don't give a damn," Cardi adds before jumping in the swimming pool fully clothed in dress and heels.