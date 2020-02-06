Kirk Douglas died a peaceful death at the age of 103, but he left behind a huge void in the life of his family members. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, daughter-in-law of the "Spartacus" actor, paid homage to him and said she would love him for the rest of her life.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life," the 50-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of herself giving Kirk Douglas a kiss. "I miss you already. Sleep tight," Catherine Zetaa-Jones wrote about the veteran actor who passed away on Wednesday.

Michael Douglas, Zeta-Jones' husband, had confirmed his father's death via a lengthy post on social media on Wednesday. "The Kominsky Method" star wrote: "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne (Buyden), a wonderful husband," the 75-year-old added alongside a series of photos of his father with their family over the years.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son," the actor concluded.

Douglas had suffered a stroke back in 1996, which left him with slurred speech and damaged facial nerves. However, the famed actor and producer still went to attend the Academy Awards ceremony two weeks later where he was being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Paying homage to the legendary actor, The Academy wrote, "Goodbye to a Hollywood legend," alongside a quote from Douglas that read: "I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone."

Kirk was nominated three times for the best actor Oscar- in 1949 for "Champion," "The Bad and the Beautiful" in 1953 and "Lust for Life" in 1957. Though he never received an Oscar for an individual film, the Academy awarded him with the honorary "Lifetime Achievement" Oscar in 1995.

During his illustrious career spanning several decades, Kirk starred in more than 90 movies and TV shows. He started working in the industry in the 1940s, considered Hollywood's Golden Age, and was one of the last living actors from the era.

The "Champion" actor took his last breath at his home in Beverly Hills, California. The Hollywood legend is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, 100, sons Michael, Joel and Peter Douglas, and grandchildren Cameron, Carys, Dylan, Ryan, Tyler, Kelsey and Jason Douglas, reports US Weekly.