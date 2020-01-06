Hollywood celebrities took turns to voice out their support for the Australian bushfire crisis during their acceptance speeches at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Australian actors Cate Blanchett and Russell Crowe highlighted the involvement of climate change in bringing about the crisis.

Amid the glitz and glamour of the awards night, the devastation caused by the Australian bushfires did not escape the minds of the attendees. Those who took the stage to receive their respective awards made it a point to share awareness about the bushfires and ask for help.

Ellen DeGeneres, who was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes, began her speech by sending her love to Australia especially to the bushfire victims.

"Before I say anything, Australia I love you. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering in Australia, all the animals that we've lost," she said in a video recap shared by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Australian actress Cate Blanchett honoured the relentless and tireless efforts of the firefighters in their commitment to combat the tragedy brought by climate change. She made a "special call-out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia."

"...And of course, when one country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster so we're in it together," Blanchett said.

Likewise, fellow Aussie actor, Russell Crowe, suggested ways to battle climate change. Although he could not be there at the Golden Globes personally, he sent his message which Jennifer Aniston read aloud on stage.

"Russell Crowe would not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires," Aniston started before reading the actor's message.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based. We need to act based on science and move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future," Aniston continued. Crowe won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Loudest Voice."

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan wished the people affected by the Australian bushfires strength and blessings from God amid the tragedy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, announced that she is auctioning her Golden Globes couture attire made by Australian designers to help raise funds for the victims of the Australian bushfires.