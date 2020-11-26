Heavy D passed away at the age of 43 after going missing for a fortnight. He was found dead this week after a suspected heart attack.

Heavy D, real name Colin Newell, was reportedly found dead on the kitchen floor by his brother. Lorna Onabanjo, who lives near Colin's home in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, told Mail Online about his disappearance a fortnight ago: "I did my best to raise his spirits but then he went home and no one ever heard of him again."

Onabanjo also said that she last saw the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum on November 14, and was worried as he seemed down, and then she was contacted by Colin's family who informed her of his death.

Read more Legendary Broadway director and producer Harold Prince dies at 91

"Some of his brothers went around to his home in North London and they saw his body through a window on the kitchen floor. At the moment it's suspected he died of a heart attack but we won't know until after a post mortem," she added.

The exact cause of Heavy D's death has not been revealed yet. He was reportedly tormented on his phone by constant mystery calls and messages in the days leading up to his death. His presence on social media was last registered on November 14.

A friend of Heavy D, Nick Nevern, had confirmed the news of his sudden demise through Twitter. "I'm very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd. u lived ur life the way u wanted to & f**k anyone who didn't like it! U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. #RIPHeavyD. [sic]" Nick wrote.

His brother, David Newell, said, "He was a larger than life character and we will really miss him. We only heard this morning that he was dead and are still processing it. We're all having a drink to remember him because that's how he would have wanted it.'"

Colin first shot to fame through his appearance on the UK version of Storage Wars in 2014, where he was nicknamed "The Boominator". He also participated in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. He was also known for being a devoted Arsenal supporter, and used to frequently appear on Arsenal Fan TV.

He is survived by his 14-month old daughter Rory, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bryony Harris. A devastated Harris said: Heartbroken. I loved this man we argued we hated each other but we had love at one point and a beautiful daughter rest in peace you silly thing."