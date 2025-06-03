In a time when even religious institutions can elect a new leader in 48 hours, job seekers are left wondering why landing a mid-level role in the corporate world feels like navigating a maze of endless interviews, AI screenings and vague feedback. Adam Broda, chief executive of Broda Coaching, didn't hold back when criticising the painfully drawn-out hiring processes that many professionals now face.

Broda, whose company specialises in helping senior-level candidates land roles in competitive markets, took to LinkedIn on 31 May to vent his frustration with the current state of recruitment.

'It took 2 days to find a new Pope,' Broda wrote. 'Why does it take 7 interviews, a personality test, an AI phone screen, and 2+ months to hire a mid-level business analyst?'

A Perfect Storm: Layoffs, Economic Uncertainty and Conservative Hiring

Broda, who previously held senior roles at Boeing and Amazon, attributed the bloated hiring process to today's employer-dominated market. He noted that widespread layoffs and ongoing economic uncertainty—driven in part by President Donald Trump's tariff initiatives—have tilted the scales.

According to Forbes, over 250,000 jobs were slashed across all industries in just the first two months of the year. More than 150,000 federal jobs were also eliminated as part of the Trump administration's cost-cutting drive.

With fewer positions available and more qualified candidates per role, employers now feel empowered to take their time. Broda explained this shift has made hiring teams increasingly risk-averse, often dragging out the process in search of the elusive 'perfect' candidate.

Candidate Frustration Mounts

The convoluted recruitment landscape isn't new. Even before the pandemic normalised remote work and video interviews, job seekers had long complained about the same issues: multiple rounds of interviews, vague job descriptions, and radio silence from employers.

A Forbes article from 2019 highlighted how job seekers were already fed up with excessive interview rounds and poor communication. Fast-forward to 2024, and not much has changed. As highlighted in a BBC Worklife feature, one executive director was put through an exhausting eight consecutive weekly interviews for a single position.

How Job Seekers Can Stay Ahead

Despite the bleak outlook, Broda's post wasn't without encouragement. He offered targeted advice for those navigating this sluggish hiring climate.

To stand out, Broda advised focusing on a proven track record of performance, growth and tangible results. Beyond metrics, he said hiring managers are looking for people who elevate the performance of those around them—whether that's coworkers, teams or leaders.

He also emphasised soft skills like adaptability and emotional stability during both the job search and on-the-job experiences. These characteristics, Broda explained, often tip the scales in a candidate's favour when technical skills alone aren't enough.

Final Words of Encouragement

Broda wrapped up his post with a note of solidarity, acknowledging the emotional toll that prolonged hiring processes can take on even the most qualified professionals.

'Don't let the overly complicated or dangerously slow interview processes intimidate you. Stick to your strategy. Avoid projecting your frustration,' he wrote. 'You are not alone. We all see it.'

In a world where the Vatican can crown a Pope in under 48 hours, it may be time for the corporate world to rethink just how long it should really take to hire a business analyst.