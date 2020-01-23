Channing Tatum and Jessie J are allegedly rekindling their long-time romance. After months of separation, the Hollywood power couple is back together.

E! News confirms the reconciliation between the duo. A source told the aforementioned publication that the "Magic Mike" star and "Bang Bang" songstress are "fully back together" after a brief split. The insider revealed that the couple was taking a "few weeks apart" but they "ultimately decided they really care about each other."

Jessie and Tatum called it quits in December 2019 after dating each other for more than a year. And now that they have reconciled, they reportedly "seem very happy to be spending time together again."

The couple was first romantically associated in October 2018 after being spotted together on several occasions. However, things came to an end briefly soon after they completed one year together.

The news about their reconciliation comes after an eyewitness saw them shopping together in Los Angeles, last week. While the couple seemed friendly, there was no sign of PDA. However, they reportedly seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

"No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items," the source added.

In addition, the two are probably spending a lot of time with each other as the source reveals that "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week." It appears that it is only a matter of time before they make their rekindled romance public again.

Nevertheless, the brief split involved no drama previously. It is said the couple parted ways on friendly terms.

According to People, the breakup was a case of bad timing. Both the parties had "different priorities." At the time, they had to focus on different things. Tatum had a lot to take care especially when it comes to his six-year-old daughter Everly, who lives in LA with her mother Jenna Dewan. As for Jessie, she preferred to spend time in England, and it seems distance came in the way of their relationship.