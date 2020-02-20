Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee made the big announcement about getting engaged on Tuesday evening. They shared the big news with their followers on their respective official social media accounts. Meanwhile, Dewan's ex-husband Channing Tatum is reportedly very happy for the couple.

The "Step Up" actress posted a romantic portrait of herself with her beau Kazee on her Instagram account flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring. "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart ❤️," she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, the Tony-award winner singer and actor posted the same portrait on his official Instagram account and captioned it: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Dewan allegedly started dating Steve Kazee five months after she split from Tatum. After dating for more than a year the couple announced pregnancy which is followed by their recent engagement. Meanwhile, E!News is reporting that they have been able to obtain some insight into "Magic Mike" star's response to Dewan and Kazee's engagement news.

It is said that the actor is yet to make his reaction public and official, a source tells the publication that he is happy for the couple and has moved on.

"Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on," the insider claims.

Dewan and Tatum were married for eight years before they called it quits. The couple share a six-year-old daughter, Everly. It is said that despite their split, the former couple is happy in their new relationships and ensure that their daughter remains their priority. The pair has figured out a "co-parenting agreement."

"Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships," the source revealed. "Channing's main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement."

In other news, Daily Mail reveals that Tatum and Jessie J were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner with friends at Nobu restaurant on Tuesday evening after Dewan and Kazee made the big announcement. They stepped out in colour-coordinated outfits and looked close.