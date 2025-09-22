A request for a £3.75 (Approximately $4.60) tea order has triggered national conversations on TikTok after a Starbucks barista in California declined to write the name 'Charlie Kirk' on a customer's cup.

The incident, recorded in a now-viral TikTok video, occurred weeks after the murder of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing political activist, on 10 September 2025.

The short video filmed at a California Starbucks shows a woman ordering a Mint Majesty tea with two honeys, a drink she states was Kirk's usual choice. When asked to provide a name for the order, she replies: 'The name is Charlie Kirk.' The barista responds: 'We can't do political names, but it [the register] didn't even ask for a name to begin with, so it's going to be $3.75.'

The caption accompanying the video states: 'Today my husband walked into this Starbucks to order Charlie Kirk's drink, when they asked for his name he said "Charlie Kirk" she said, "pick another name" he asked why? she said "we don't do politics here" my husband didn't mention anything political, it was Charlie Kirk's name. She refused to write the name or say it. The barista walked over to my husband and handed him the drinks instead of using the name "Charlie" She is the one who brought up "politics" if she would have said "okay' then written the name, no politics would have been mentioned.'

The woman then asks whether the name can still be written on the cup. The barista offers to write only 'Charlie' but declines to include the surname, citing that it is 'political'. After further exchange, the customer decides to cancel the order and says: 'Forget it. I don't want it.'

The caption accompanying the video claims the drinks were later handed to the woman's husband without any name being used. She further alleges: 'She is the one who brought up politics. If she would have just said "okay" and written the name, there wouldn't have been a problem.'

The footage has since been shared widely across social media platforms. Some users criticised the barista's conduct as an unnecessary restriction and praised the TikTok poster's actions, saying 'I'm glad you walked out. They don't want to honor him, they don't deserve to make his drink.' Others defended the decision, arguing that workers should not be forced to engage in politically sensitive situations; 'Girl, she's just here to work!'

Starbucks Issues Clarification and Distances Itself

Amid growing public scrutiny, Starbucks released a short statement on 16 September 2025. The company said: 'There are no restrictions on customers using Charlie Kirk's name on their order, and we are following up with our team.' The comment appeared to distance corporate policy from the barista's individual judgement.

A longer statement followed on 17 September. 'Starbucks is a company built on human connection,' it read. 'Having a name, rather than a number, attached to a customer order has been a core part of the Starbucks coffeehouse experience for decades.'

The company explained that while most customers use their real names, alternative names (including that of Charlie Kirk) are permitted. It said: 'We aim to respect customer preference.' However, the statement also addressed prior incidents in which people submitted names that were not names at all but political slogans, sexually explicit phrases, or offensive language.

Policy Confusion and Internal Review Underway

According to Starbucks, staff have in the past been advised to decline writing words or phrases that could be construed as politically charged. 'We aim to be a community coffeehouse where everyone feels welcome,' the company stated. This guidance was intended to prevent disruptions in the café environment.

Nonetheless, the company confirmed that standard names, political or otherwise, should not be blocked. 'We are clarifying with our team now that names, on their own, can be used by customers on their café order, as they wish,' the updated policy concluded.

The company has not confirmed whether disciplinary action will be taken against the employee involved. As of 22 September 2025, the woman featured in the video has not issued any further public comment.